Vietnam, Indonesia eye stronger economic, trade ties

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Indonesian President Joko Widodo co-chaired a high-level business dialogue in Hanoi on January 13 morning as part of the latter’s state visit to Vietnam.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) and Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Photo: SGGP)

At their meeting one day earlier, the two leaders shared the view that economic and trade ties remain a bright spot in bilateral relations, with two-way trade reaching US$13 billion in the first 11 months of 2023, and expected to soon hit $15 billion, and even $18 billion by 2028.

At the dialogue, President Widodo suggested the two countries step up dialogues and high-quality cooperation to realize their common vision of becoming high-income nations by 2045.

Indonesia has opened a carbon trading exchange and is promoting the e-vehicle industry, the President said, expressing his hope that leading Vietnamese businesses will increase their investment in the country, especially in its new capital city, covering such spheres as the e-vehicle industry, aviation, tourism, real estate, science-technology, banking, finance, education, and manufacturing.

For his part, PM Chinh held that President Widodo’s visit and his opinions delivered at the dialogue will encourage enterprises to step up their cooperation and investment.

Pointing out that economic cooperation has yet to match the bilateral political ties as well as the two economies’ stature and the two sides' expectations, the PM called on businesses to continue their connectivity and investment in order to materialise high-level agreements between the two countries and fulfill their set targets.

He appreciated Indonesian investors in Vietnam, with many projects running successfully, noting the country is attracting investment in emerging sectors like digital economy, green economy, circular economy, knowledge-based economy and sharing economy, along with the halal industry and agriculture.

The PM also expressed his hope that Indonesian businesses will support their Vietnamese counterparts to join supply chains in Indonesia and the world as well.

Vietnam always creates optimal conditions for enterprises, including those from Indonesia, to operate stably, sustainably and successfully in the country, he affirmed.

Earlier the same day, the two leaders exchanged views on issues of shared concern during their working breakfast.

VNA