Vietnam highly appreciates Pope Francis's contributions to Vietnam-Vatican ties

A portrait of Pope Francis at the Buenos Aires Cathedral. (Photo: AFP)

Vietnam highly appreciates Pope Francis’s role in promoting the relationship between Vietnam and the Vatican, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said at the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on April 24.

Hang said upon receiving the news of the death of the Pope, on behalf of the Vietnamese Party, State, and people, State President Luong Cuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son extended condolences to the Vatican.

“We would like to extend our profound condolences to the Holy See, the Catholic community around the world, and the Vietnam Catholic Church, both at home and abroad”, she said, adding that Vietnam also treasures the Pope’s guidance and recommendations encouraging Vietnamese Catholic dignitaries and followers to accompany the nation and contribute to its process of national construction and development.

The Holy See announced on April 21 that Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, passed away at the age of 88 after a months-long pneumonia battle.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio was born in Argentina and he was elected as the Pope on March 13, 2013. He was widely respected for advancing interfaith dialogue, advocating peace, and standing with the poor, the underprivileged, and migrants. He passed away just one day after Easter Sunday, following a public appearance on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica.

Vietnamplus