Vietnam has six billionaires in Forbes’ latest global rich list

Vietnam has six billionaires after chairman of Masan Group Nguyen Dang Quang rejoining the Forbes’ latest list of the world’s richest individuals.

The Forbes World’s Billionaires List 2025 names six Vietnamese. (Photo tuoitre.vn)

Under the Forbes World’s Billionaires List 2025 as of February 2 this year, chairman of Masan Group Nguyen Dang Quang, who temporarily dropped off the ranking in early January 2025, made a comeback with his net worth rebounding to US$1 billion, placing him 2,718th on the list of the world’s richest people.

With Quang’s return, the Forbes’ latest list includes six Vietnamese billionaires again, instead of five, as in the previous list.

They are Pham Nhat Vuong, chairman of Vingroup, Tran Dinh Long, chairman of Hoa Phat group, Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, CEO of Vietjet Air, Tran Ba Duong, chairman of Thaco, Ho Hung Anh, chairman of Techcombank and Nguyen Dang Quang, chairman of Masan Group.

The combined net worth of the six individuals is US$13.4 billion, down US$500 million from Forbes' data in early April last year, but up about US$800 million compared to the end of 2023.

The number of US dollar billionaires in Vietnam has fluctuated between five and six in recent years. Mr. Pham Nhat Vuong was the first Vietnamese US dollar billionaire to appear on the local stock market in 2011.

According to a Government resolution issued in May 2024, Vietnam aims to have at least ten billionaires and five of Asia’s most influential entrepreneurs by 2030.

VNA