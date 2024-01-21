Vietnam has full legal basis to assert sovereignty over Hoang Sa

Vietnam has full legal basis and ample historical evidence to affirm its sovereignty over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) Islands, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said,

Vietnam has full legal basis and ample historical evidence to affirm its sovereignty over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) Islands, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said in response to reporters’ query on Vietnam's position concerning China's invasion of the Hoang Sa Islands in 1974.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang

Vietnam's sovereignty over the Hoang Sa Islands has been established since at least the 17th century in accordance with international law, and exercised in a peaceful, continuous, and public manner by successive Vietnamese states, Hang stressed.



Every act of threatening or using force in international relations, especially the use of force to resolve territorial disputes between states, is in complete contravention of the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter, and in serious violation of international law. Such an act neither establishes any territorial title of sovereignty, nor changes the truth that sovereignty over the Hoang Sa Islands belongs to Vietnam, the spokesperson affirmed./

VNA