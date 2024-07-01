Health

Vietnam grapples with rising musculoskeletal disease rates

SGGP

Vietnam currently ranks among the nations with the highest prevalence of musculoskeletal diseases worldwide, especially with the concerning trend of younger individuals developing these conditions.

02.jpg
Associate Prof Dr Nguyen Dinh Khoa is presenting his speech in the conference


This is the conclusion in the 22nd annual scientific conference of the HCMC Rheumatology Association (HCMCRA), held on June 28-29, 2024, to update healthcare professionals on the latest diagnostic and treatment methods for musculoskeletal diseases.

During the four sessions of the conference, various practical topics were considered, including common musculoskeletal problems, managing autoimmune joint diseases, osteoarthritis, gout, autoinflammatory syndromes, and other pathologies.

Additionally, participants engaged in lively discussions on treating hypertension in elderly patients with musculoskeletal diseases, the role of radiology in spinal arthritis diagnosis, and dose escalation in spinal arthritis therapy.

Experts in the field highlighted that Vietnam's musculoskeletal disease rate is among the highest globally. Alarmingly, the trend is shifting towards younger individuals.

At the conference, Associate Prof Dr Nguyen Dinh Khoa, Vice President of the HCMCRA and Head of the Rheumatology and Orthopedics Department at Cho Ray Hospital, emphasized that despite knowing musculoskeletal disease is a common ailment, many patients fail to recognize the importance of seeking specialized medical attention for proper and accurate diagnosis and treatment.

" Relying on unscientific folk remedies can lead to detrimental complications. Moreover, the widespread misuse of pain relievers for joint disorders among the community has severe repercussions.” Associate Prof Dr Nguyen Dinh Khoa.

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Rheumatology Association Associate Prof Dr Nguyen Thi Ngoc Lan commented that the conference presentations offered valuable insights and practical applications for clinical treatment.

She stated that the conference contributed to enhancing the quality of healthcare for the population, minimizing the risks associated with musculoskeletal diseases in the community, and ultimately contributing to the advancement of Vietnamese medicine.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Thanh Tam

Tags

Vietnam# rising musculoskeletal disease rates HCMC Rheumatology Association

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn