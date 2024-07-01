Vietnam grapples with rising musculoskeletal disease rates

Vietnam currently ranks among the nations with the highest prevalence of musculoskeletal diseases worldwide, especially with the concerning trend of younger individuals developing these conditions.

Associate Prof Dr Nguyen Dinh Khoa is presenting his speech in the conference



This is the conclusion in the 22nd annual scientific conference of the HCMC Rheumatology Association (HCMCRA), held on June 28-29, 2024, to update healthcare professionals on the latest diagnostic and treatment methods for musculoskeletal diseases.

During the four sessions of the conference, various practical topics were considered, including common musculoskeletal problems, managing autoimmune joint diseases, osteoarthritis, gout, autoinflammatory syndromes, and other pathologies.

Additionally, participants engaged in lively discussions on treating hypertension in elderly patients with musculoskeletal diseases, the role of radiology in spinal arthritis diagnosis, and dose escalation in spinal arthritis therapy.

Experts in the field highlighted that Vietnam's musculoskeletal disease rate is among the highest globally. Alarmingly, the trend is shifting towards younger individuals.

At the conference, Associate Prof Dr Nguyen Dinh Khoa, Vice President of the HCMCRA and Head of the Rheumatology and Orthopedics Department at Cho Ray Hospital, emphasized that despite knowing musculoskeletal disease is a common ailment, many patients fail to recognize the importance of seeking specialized medical attention for proper and accurate diagnosis and treatment.

" Relying on unscientific folk remedies can lead to detrimental complications. Moreover, the widespread misuse of pain relievers for joint disorders among the community has severe repercussions.” Associate Prof Dr Nguyen Dinh Khoa.

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Rheumatology Association Associate Prof Dr Nguyen Thi Ngoc Lan commented that the conference presentations offered valuable insights and practical applications for clinical treatment.

She stated that the conference contributed to enhancing the quality of healthcare for the population, minimizing the risks associated with musculoskeletal diseases in the community, and ultimately contributing to the advancement of Vietnamese medicine.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Thanh Tam