Vietnam gears up for data age with draft law on data governance

The Ministry of Public Security has just completed the draft Data Law and is seeking public comments before submitting it to the Government.

The Ministry of Public Security reported that after investigation, it detected regulations related to databases in 69 laws.

However, there are inconsistencies among these laws as to addressing problems or administrating databases. There are also no regulations regarding synthesizing databases from national databases, specialized databases.

Meanwhile, the establishment of a data market and the development of data-related products and services are playing a critical role, considered a breakthrough factor to gradually create and promote the opening of the data market, taking the data market as a driving force for development.

The draft law introduces the necessary contents of

  • data governance; international cooperation on data;
  • data connection, sharing, coordination;
  • data verification, authentication;
  • conditions for providing data intermediary products and services;
  • data trading floors;
  • responsibilities of organizations who offer data intermediary products and services, data analysis and synthesis, data trading floors;
  • building technical infrastructure to serve the development of the data market, providing data products and services.
By Do Trung – Translated by Thanh Tam

