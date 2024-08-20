Vietnam eyes completion of 3,000km of expressways by 2025

The Government Office on August 19 issued a document announcing the conclusion by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, head of the State steering committee for national key transport projects, at the 13th meeting of the committee.

Vietnam targets to have 3,000 kilometres of expressways completed by 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Accordingly, the Government leader urged competent ministries, sectors, and localities to make concerted efforts and resolve to complete 3,000km of expressways by 2025 when the country will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Southern Liberation and National Reunification, and the 80th anniversary of the National Day.

He asked for the acceleration of the disbursement of capital investment for transport projects across the nation, which is around VND200 trillion (over US$8 billion), saying it will contribute to creating motives for growth.

Relevant sides must work together to push ahead the completion of investment procedures, arrange funds for the projects, remove roadblocks, and report to the Prime Minister on their challenges. In the meantime, localities must mobilise the whole political system to engage in the site clearance work, and drastically fulfill the process as scheduled.

Besides, he underlined the need to handle problems related to the relocation of technical infrastructure and bidding process, ensure sufficient and timely building materials, construction quality, labour safety, and environmental sanitation, as well as reduce adverse impact on local people’s lives.

A 500-day emulation campaign for completing 3,000km of expressways was launched at a recent ceremony held in the presence of PM Chinh in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.

He particularly asked the Ministry of Transport to chair and join hands with localities to develop a detailed plan to concretise the set target. Furthermore, he asked for further efforts from investors and contractors to complete 436km of expressways under 14 projects/component projects lagging behind schedule.

So far, about 1,000km of expressways traversing 15 provinces and cities has been completed, raising the total length of such roads to nearly 2,100km. Ongoing projects are constructing more than 1,700km while work on another 1,400km is about to start soon.

