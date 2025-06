Vietnam extends congratulations to Iceland on National Day

Vietnamese leaders have sent congratulatory messages to their Icelandic counterparts on the occasion of Iceland’s National Day (June 17).

Iceland's national flag (Photo: internet)

State President Luong Cuong on June 17 extended his greetings to President Halla Tomasdottir.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sent a message of congratulations to Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadottir, while National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man cabled a congratulatory message to Speaker of Althingi (parliament) Pórunn Sveinbjarnardóttir.

The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son extended congratulations to Foreign Minister Thorgerdur Gunnarsdottir.

