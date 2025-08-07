Japan values Vietnam’s contributions to nuclear disarmament

Officials of Hiroshima and Nagasaki have commended Vietnam for its proactive engagement and significant contributions at many international forums in support of peace and nuclear disarmament initiatives.

Mayor of Hiroshima Kazumi Matsui expresses deep appreciation for Vietnam’s active participation in the “Mayors for Peace” movement of Japan. (Photo: VNA)

Officials of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the Japanese cities that scarred by the atomic bombings in 1945, have commended Vietnam for its proactive engagement and significant contributions at many international forums in support of peace and nuclear disarmament initiatives.

Mayor of Hiroshima Kazumi Matsui expressed deep appreciation for Vietnam’s active participation in the “Mayors for Peace” movement of Japan - a global network promoting the elimination of nuclear weapons and building a peaceful world.

As of July 1, the movement had gathered 8,497 cities from 166 countries and territories, including seven from Vietnam namely Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong, Da Nang, Da Lat, Hue, and Bac Ninh.

Matsui said that Vietnam experienced war, suffered great losses. Like Hiroshima, which endured the aftermath of the atomic bomb, Vietnam also bears the painful legacy of Agent Orange. He expressed his belief that the spirit of Hiroshima — the aspiration to rise for peace — has spread to Vietnam.

The mayor also expressed a desire to strengthen cooperation with Vietnamese localities through cultural exchanges and community initiatives to spread the spirit of peace across all levels of society.

Meanwhile, Mayor of Nagasaki Shiro Suzuki highlighted Vietnam's active role at international forums on nuclear disarmament, including the Meeting of States Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

The Vietnamese Government has proactively engaged and made active contributions to global discussions, he noted, expressing his deep respect for these efforts.

He hoped people of Vietnam and the two atomic-bombed cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki could cooperate in various ways to jointly promote peace efforts.

Suzuki expressed his belief that, building on the foundation of historical exchanges, the relationship between Vietnam and Nagasaki will continue to grow and contribute to joint efforts for a world free of war and nuclear weapons.

The recognition from the leaders of the two Japanese cities that symbolise the tragedy of nuclear warfare is not only an acknowledgement of Vietnam’s efforts, but also a powerful reminder of humanity’s shared responsibility to work together for a peaceful future, free from the shadow of nuclear weapons.

