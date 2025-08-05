Egyptian President hosts red-carpet welcome ceremony for Vietnamese State leader

A red-carpet welcome ceremony was held in Cairo on August 5 (local time) for State President Luong Cuong and his spouse, who are on a state visit to Egypt at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and his spouse.

Following the ceremony, President Luong Cuong and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi conducted a private meeting before leading their high-level delegations in official talks to discuss measures to deepen and enhance bilateral relations.

President Luong Cuong (L) at the red-carpet welcome ceremony hosted by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi (Photo: VNA)

President Luong Cuong’s visit is taking place amid the of positive development of Vietnam - Egypt relations. This is the first visit to Egypt by a key Vietnamese leader in seven years. This is an important foreign political event of the two countries, which holds strategic significance, with long-term impacts on the development of bilateral ties as the two countries are entering a new era of development.

The Vietnam - Egypt diplomatic relationship spans over six decades since official ties were established on September 1, 1963. However, the foundation was laid much earlier by Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh, who visited Egypt three times – in June 1911, June 1946, and September 1946.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the traditional friendship has grown steadily. It has expanded across various sectors and is built on principles of equality, mutual respect, and mutually beneficial cooperation, serving the interests of both peoples.

The relationship has been strengthened through high-level visits and bilateral meetings at multilateral events and forums. These engagements have helped advance ties in multiple areas, including politics, economy, defence, parliament, and culture.

Vietnam and Egypt also support each other in multilateral organizations such as the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and the African Union (AU). Vietnam appreciates Egypt’s proactive role in promoting regional stability and security, and supports international efforts to advance dialogue and provide humanitarian aid in conflict-affected areas, contributing to peace and development in the world.

Both countries have expressed their readiness to act as bridges in strengthening cooperation between ASEAN and the Arab world, for peace, collaboration, and prosperity in their respective regions.

Egypt stands out as one of Vietnam’s most important trading partners and a promising market in Africa. Notably, Egypt was the first North African country to officially recognise Vietnam as a full market economy in November 2013.

Bilateral trade reached US$541.36 million in 2024, the highest among Vietnam’s trading partners in North Africa. Key Vietnamese exports to Egypt include computers and electronic components, machinery and equipment, seafood, agricultural products, textiles and garments, footwear, and textile fibers.

In terms of investment, Egypt currently has 22 registered projects in Vietnam with a total capital of approximately US$2.78 million. Meanwhile, one Vietnamese enterprise is investing in Egypt with a total capital of US$30 million, and a Vietnamese garment company is operating a joint venture with an Egyptian partner.

Cultural cooperation is also regarded as a vital pillar in the Vietnam–Egypt ties, playing a key role in fostering younger generations' understanding of the bilateral relationship and strengthening cultural bonds between the two countries' people. On education, Egypt offers 12 Arabic language scholarships to Vietnamese students annually.

The two countries have also advanced locality-to-locality cooperation in recent years, with friendship and cooperation agreements signed between Ninh Binh and Luxor in August 2018, and between Hanoi and Cairo in July 2023.

President Luong Cuong’s visit is a pivotal moment in the diplomatic relationship between Vietnam and Egypt, underscoring both nations' commitment to elevating their ties, strengthening political trust, and opening a new chapter of bilateral cooperation.

