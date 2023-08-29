Vietnam determined to build modern, comprehensive, strong diplomatic sector: FM

Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son has affirmed the diplomatic sector, under the leadership of the Party, is determined to build a modern, comprehensive and strong diplomacy.

It aims to contribute to successfully completing the resolution and foreign policy set at the 13th National Party Congress.

In his article on the occasion of the diplomatic sector’s 78th founding anniversary (August 28, 1945-2023), Mr. Son wrote that over the past 78 years, under the leadership of the Party, the sector has inherited and upheld the cultural identity and diplomatic traditions of the nation, based on Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh's thought, while absorbing the world's cultural quintessence and progressive ideas. Thereby, the sector has built a unique and special diplomacy imbued with “Vietnamese bamboo” characters.

Since the beginning of the 13th tenure of the Party (2021-2026), the diplomatic sector has gradually concretized and implemented the congress’s foreign policy in a concerted, creative, and effective manner, and obtained significant achievements. The country has strengthened relations with major and neighboring countries, partners, and traditional friends in a substantive and effective way.

Over the past two years, despite difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Vietnam has successfully organized more than 170 high-level external activities, including more than 30 visits from high-ranking leaders. To date, the country has set up diplomatic ties with 192 countries around the world, and engaged in economic-trade partnerships with more than 230 countries and territories.

This has opened up many markets, and attracted sources of capital, technology, and knowledge to speed up national industrialization and modernization, Son wrote, adding that economic diplomacy has made direct and important contributions to Covid-19 prevention and control, as well as socio-economic recovery and development. Cultural diplomacy, overseas Vietnamese affairs, and citizen protection have seen positive outcomes as well.

As a reliable partner and an active and responsible member of the international community, Vietnam’s position and reputation have been continuously consolidated and enhanced. Vietnam has taken on and fulfilled a number of international responsibilities, including Chairman of ASEAN 2020, non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council in the 2020-2021 tenure, Vice President of the United Nations General Assembly's 77th session, member of the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 tenure and the International Law Commission for the 2023-2027 period.

The diplomatic sector has helped improve the country's image as an independent, self-reliant, innovative, peace-loving, trustworthy, sincere, and responsible member of the international community, the minister affirmed.

The above-mentioned achievements have contributed to the fortune, strength, international standing, and prestige that the country has never had before. They affirm the sound foreign policy of the Party and State and are the crystallization of the efforts of the whole Party, army, and people; the close collaboration among diplomatic pillars, forces, and sectors at all levels; and the active participation of the whole political system, including the persistent efforts and contributions of Vietnam's diplomacy over the past 78 years, stressed Son.

Apart from obtained achievements, the diplomatic sector has also revealed several shortcomings and weaknesses that need to be fixed in the time to come.

In order to meet the development requirements of the country as well as the diplomatic sector in the new situation, the sector has renovated itself; concertedly and effectively implemented external affairs tasks; promoted the glorious traditions of Vietnam’s diplomacy; creatively applied Ho Chi Minh's thought on diplomacy; strictly followed the foreign policy set by the 13th National Party Congress; and proactively sought new ways, new directions and new fields to build a modern, comprehensive and strong diplomatic sector.