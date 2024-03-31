Vietnam cuisine introduced at Francophonie festival in Singapore

Banh mi, bun cha (rice vermicelli with grilled pork and fresh herbs) and nem ran (fried spring roll) were among the Vietnamese delicacies introduced at the Francophonie cuisine festival held in Singapore on March 30.

At the Francophonie cuisine festival held in Singapore on March 30 (Photo: VNA)

The event was organised by the Francophonie Alliance in Singapore in collaboration with the embassies of Vietnam, France and several countries who are members of the Francophonie community, in the Southeast Asian country.

Vietnamese Ambassador Mai Phuoc Dung said that Vietnam has been a responsible member of the International Organisation of La Francophonie, with great contributions to the organisation.

Engaging in this year festival affirms Vietnam’s commitment to the Francophonie community, he said, adding it was also a good opportunity for Vietnam to bring its culinary culture closer to Francophonie member countries.

The Vietnamese booth at the event drew the attention of many foreign visitors who said they were impressed by the Vietnamese dishes.

VNA