Vietnam, Cuba eye stronger judicial cooperation

Deputy Minister of Justice Dang Hoang Oanh (L) and Cuban Minister of Justice Oscar Manuel Silvera Martínez (Photo: VNA)

Cuban Minister of Justice Oscar Manuel Silvera Martínez has called on the Vietnamese Ministry of Justice to support and share experiences with its Cuban counterpart in applying information technology and digital transformation in law-making and judicial management, as well as in inspection and review of legal documents.

During a meeting with Deputy Minister of Justice Dang Hoang Oanh who is leading a Vietnamese delegation to Cuba from July 17 – 19, the Cuban official thanked the Vietnamese ministry for its goodwill and determination in supporting and sharing useful experiences with the Cuban ministry.

For her part, the Vietnamese minister congratulated the Cuban people on achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party of Cuba over the recent times, expressing his delight at the enhancement and expansion of the special and traditional cooperation and friendship between Vietnam and Cuba in general, and between the two ministries in particular.

She affirmed that the Vietnamese ministry will do its utmost to support and share experiences with its Cuban counterpart, and briefed her host on coordination between the two ministries and relevant Vietnamese agencies to implement a technical assistance project for the Cuban ministry to enhance its capacity for law building and legal enforcement.

The officials valued the active coordination between the two ministries in effectively implementing the 2024-2025 Cooperation Program through flexible methods. They inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the Judicial Academy of Vietnam and a specialised school of the Cuban ministry.

They said the MoU serves as an important legal basis for performing specific cooperative activities in training legal staff and the training of officials holding judicial positions between the two institutions.

Martínez suggested that based on the document, the Judicial Academy of Vietnam and the Cuban school should research and coordinate in organising short-term training programmes, including those for Cuban lawyers.

While there, Oanh had a working session with Chairman of the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee of the Cuban National Assembly José Luis Toledo Santander, during which the host appreciated Vietnam's support for Cuba in the process of drafting its 2019 Constitution, and in amending and perfecting Cuba's legal system.

The Vietnamese delegation visited the Faculty of Law of the University of Havana, the specialised school of the Cuban Ministry of Justice, the association of Cuban law firms, and the Fidel Castro Ruz center; and laid a wreath at the Ho Chi Minh Monument in Havana.

