Vietnam confers Friendship Order on Austria–Vietnam Society, Honorary President

Addressing the ceremony, Ambassador Vu Le Thai Hoang said the Friendship Order symbolises the Vietnamese State's recognition of Jankowitsch's more than six decades of unwavering dedication to fostering bilateral relations.

Peter Jankowitsch (front row, 3rd from left), Honorary President of the Austria–Vietnam Society and members of the society pose for a commemorative photograph with Vietnamese Ambassador to Austria Vu Le Thai Hoang (front row, 4nd from left) and representatives of the Vietnam–Austria Friendship Association. (Photo: Published VNA)

The Embassy of Vietnam in Austria, in coordination with the Vietnam–Austria Friendship Association, on July 20 held a ceremony to present the Friendship Order of the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to Peter Jankowitsch, Honorary President of the Austria–Vietnam Society and former Austrian Minister of Foreign Affairs, as well as to the society in recognition of their significant contributions to strengthening and developing friendship between the two peoples.

Addressing the ceremony, Ambassador Vu Le Thai Hoang said the Friendship Order symbolizes the Vietnamese State's recognition of Jankowitsch's more than six decades of unwavering dedication to fostering bilateral relations. The award, he added, also reflects the profound gratitude and appreciation of the Vietnamese people for his work.

During his tenure as Austria's foreign minister and as a longstanding friend of Vietnam, Jankowitsch consistently supported the aspirations for peace, multilateral cooperation, and solidarity with the Global South. He also advocated for Vietnam at both the United Nations and in Europe. As President of the Austria–Vietnam Society from 1998 to 2022, he played an important role in promoting bilateral relations at both governmental and people-to-people levels, while supporting numerous humanitarian projects in Ho Chi Minh City and the former Ben Tre province (now part of Vinh Long province).

Mr. Hoang also congratulated the Austria–Vietnam Society on its achievements since its establishment in 1976, noting that it had stood alongside the Vietnamese people in efforts to overcome international isolation and embargoes, promoted humanitarian initiatives, contributed to post-war recovery, and supported victims of Agent Orange/dioxin and orphaned children in Ho Chi Minh City and the Mekong Delta.

For his part, Jankowitsch expressed his deep honor and gratitude to the Vietnamese State and people for awarding him the prestigious Friendship Order and for the good sentiments shown to both himself and the Austria–Vietnam Society over the years.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Austria Vu Le Thai Hoang presents the Friendship Order to Peter Jankowitsch, Honorary President of the Austria–Vietnam Society and former Austrian Minister of Foreign Affairs, at the ceremony on July 20. (Photo: Published by VNA)

He said the resilience of Vietnam and its people during the struggle for national liberation and subsequent efforts to overcome the consequences of war have inspired both him and the society to take practical action, mobilizing support from the Austrian public and the international community for humanitarian projects, including assistance for war recovery, orphaned children and vocational training for women.

He also expressed admiration for Vietnam's socio-economic achievements during the Doi moi (Renewal) process and called on the Austria–Vietnam Society to continue working closely with the Vietnam–Austria Friendship Association to promote people-to-people diplomacy and development cooperation in the lead-up to the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2027.

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