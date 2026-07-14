Vietnam, Japan enhance defence cooperation

Vietnam always regards Japan as one of its leading and long-term partners and supports the country's increasingly active role in promoting peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang is paying an official visit to Japan from July 12-15, with Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi hosting a welcome ceremony for him on Monday.

Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi (right) welcomes Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang. (Photo: VNA)

During his meeting with Chief Cabinet Secretary Kihara Minoru, Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang expressed his pleasure at witnessing the increasingly substantive and effective development of bilateral friendship and cooperation, underpinned by a high level of political trust.

He reaffirmed that Vietnam always regards Japan as one of its leading and long-term partners, and supports the country's increasingly active role in promoting peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world. He expressed his hope that the two countries will strengthen cooperation in pursuit of their shared goal of strategic autonomy. He described the Japanese Prime Minister's highly successful official visit to Vietnam in early May this year as an important milestone that has created fresh momentum and opened up new opportunities for bilateral cooperation across a wide range of fields.

The general also voiced his confidence that the Chief Cabinet Secretary, who visited Vietnam as Minister of Defence in August 2024, will continue to support the further development of the two countries' friendship and cooperation, particularly in defence.

For his part, Mr. Kihara Minoru stressed that Japan attaches great importance to strengthening collaboration with Vietnam within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World.

The same day, Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang held talks with his Japanese counterpart during which he said that his visit provided an opportunity for both sides to translate into concrete action the common understandings reached by the two countries' senior leaders on defence cooperation, strengthen the close, substantive and effective partnership between the two ministries, and further advance bilateral defence ties in line with the Vietnam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The two ministers noted with satisfaction the positive progress in bilateral defence cooperation and agreed to continue close coordination in the implementation of the cooperation areas already agreed upon.

Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang reaffirmed that Vietnam consistently pursues a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, as well as diversification and multilateralisation of external relations; wishes to be a friend to all countries; and remains steadfast in its "Four No's" defence policy.

Regarding the East Sea issue, he reiterated Vietnam's consistent position that disputes and differences should be resolved through peaceful means in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). He also underscored the importance of fully implementing the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and expressed hope for the early conclusion of a substantive, efficient and effective Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).

At the talks between Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese officer thanked the Japanese Government for its continued support to Vietnam in addressing the consequences of war, and expressed appreciation to the Japanese Ministry of Defence for annually providing military scholarships to Vietnamese defence personnel. He voiced his hope that Japan will maintain the existing scholarship program, expand training opportunities, and increase undergraduate and postgraduate scholarships in science, technology and engineering for Vietnamese military cadets.

He also affirmed that Vietnam's Ministry of National Defence stands ready to welcome Japanese personnel to participate in international defence officials' courses and Vietnamese language programs at Vietnamese military academies and educational institutions.

Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang took this occasion to invite leaders of Japan's Ministry of Defence, the Japan Self-Defence Forces (JSDF) and Japanese defence industry enterprises to attend the third Vietnam Defence Expo, scheduled for December.

For his part, Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi affirmed that Việt Nam is one of Japan's important partners in maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

He stressed that amid an increasingly complex international environment, close coordination and stronger ties between the two defence ministries provide an essential foundation for the two sides to exchange views on issues of shared concern.

Expressing his agreement with the Vietnamese minister's proposals, Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi affirmed that his ministry will work closely with its Vietnamese counterpart to implement the agreed areas of cooperation, thereby further advancing bilateral defence ties in line with the Vietnam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World.

Also on Monday, General Phan Van Giang visited and worked with the JSDF’s Joint Staff College. He was welcomed by State Minister of Defence Miyazaki Masahisa, Vice Admiral Takada Tetsuya, Commandant of the college, and senior commanders of the Japan Self-Defence Forces.

Earlier, as part of his official visit, General Phan Van Giang met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Japan on the afternoon of Sunday.

VNA