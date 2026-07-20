Vietnamese in South Korea urged to foster solidarity

Representatives of Vietnamese associations reported that more than 350,000 Vietnamese people are currently living, working and studying in the RoK.

The community includes nearly 100,000 Vietnamese women in multicultural families and more than 100,000 students.

Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Hoang Cong Thuy has urged overseas Vietnamese in the Republic of Korea (RoK) to continue fostering solidarity, respecting the host country’s laws, preserving national cultural identity and promoting the Vietnamese language, particularly among younger generations.

Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Hoang Cong Thuy speaks at the meeting with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in the RoK on July 19. (Photo: VNA)

Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Hoang Cong Thuy met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in the RoK on July 19 as part of his working visit to the Northeastern Asian country.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vu Ho briefed the delegation on the local situation and community affairs. He noted that the Vietnamese community in the RoK has continued to grow and strengthen over the years.

The embassy is working to consolidate community organisations under the principle that “unity is strength” while enhancing cooperation with Vietnamese and Korean authorities to better support overseas Vietnamese. These efforts aim to build a cohesive and resilient community that can serve as a bridge for the Vietnam–RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, he said.

Representatives of Vietnamese associations reported that more than 350,000 Vietnamese people are currently living, working and studying in the RoK. The community includes nearly 100,000 Vietnamese women in multicultural families and more than 100,000 students.

They expressed their appreciation for the attention and support from the Party, State, the VFF Central Committee and the Vietnamese Embassy. Participants also shared updates on activities promoting community solidarity, preserving Vietnamese culture, supporting integration into local society, and encouraging compliance with local laws.

Speaking at the event, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Hoang Cong Thuy praised the Vietnamese community's contributions to the growing Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and the RoK.

He said the community has become increasingly integrated into the Korean society while making important contributions through its entrepreneurs, intellectuals, workers, students and multicultural families.

The official affirmed that the VFF will continue working with the embassy and relevant agencies to address the concerns of overseas Vietnamese and develop policies that strengthen connections with and mobilise resources from the Vietnamese community in the RoK.

On the occasion, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Hoang Cong Thuy presented Vietnamese-language books to the General Association of Vietnamese People in the RoK to support efforts to preserve and promote the Vietnamese language, especially among young generations.

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