Vietnamese community in Thailand urged to strengthen friendship bridge

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang commended the unity and sense of responsibility shown by the Vietnamese community in Udon Thani and across Thailand.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang commended the unity and sense of responsibility shown by the Vietnamese community in Udon Thani and across Thailand, urging them to continue preserving the Vietnamese language and cultural identity while helping build a positive image of Vietnamese people and contributing to bilateral relations.

The Deputy FM, along with a delelgation of the Ministry of Foreign Affaires, also visited several historical and cultural sites associated with President Ho Chi Minh in the northeastern province, home to a large Vietnamese community.

At the Ho Chi Minh Memorial Site in Udon Thani, Mr. Le Thi Thu Hang praised the community's efforts to preserve and promote the site, describing it as an important venue for educating younger generations about patriotism while introducing Vietnam's history and culture to international visitors.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has a working session with Vietnamese associations in Udon Thani province, northeastern Thailand, on July 16. (Photo: VNA)

She also visited the headquarters of the Vietnamese Association in Udon Thani, where representatives of local organisations outlined their efforts to strengthen community solidarity, organise activities linked to the homeland, promote Vietnamese language teaching, preserve traditional culture, and foster ties with local authorities and residents.

She commended the unity and sense of responsibility shown by the Vietnamese community in Udon Thani and across Thailand, urging them to continue preserving the Vietnamese language and cultural identity while helping build a positive image of Vietnamese people and contributing to bilateral relations.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang visits Ho Chi Minh Memorial Site in Udon Thani. (Photo published by VNA)

During meetings with the General Association of Vietnamese in Thailand and the Thai-Vietnamese Business Association, Ms. Le Thi Thu Hang praised their contributions to community development and economic cooperation. She encouraged overseas Vietnamese entrepreneurs to continue promoting trade, investment and business links while serving as a bridge for the enhanced strategic partnership between Vietnam and Thailand.

She affirmed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese, and Vietnam's representative agencies in Thailand will continue supporting the community's development and efforts to preserve Vietnamese cultural values.

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