Vietnam inaugurates embassy office in Timor-Leste

Vietnamese Chargé d'Affaires to Timor-Leste Pham Binh Dam says that the inauguration demonstrates Vietnam'slong-term commitment to strengthening friendship and cooperation with Timor-Leste.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Timor-Leste inaugurated its office in the capital city of Dili on Wednesday, marking its transition to fully functional, centralised operations just over three months after its establishment.

The inaguration ceremony of the Vietnamese Embassy office takes place in Timor-Leste's capital city of Dili on Wednesday. (Photo: VNA)

The ceremony was attended by Timor-Leste's Deputy Prime Minister Francisco Kalbuadi Lay, who is also Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs and Minister of Tourism and Environment, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Bendito dos Santos Freitas, Vice Minister for ASEAN Affairs Milena Maria da Costa Rangel, representatives of the Office of the President of Timor-Leste; heads of ASEAN missions in Dili; as well as representatives of Telemor - Viettel's subsidiary in Timor-Leste, and the Vietnamese community in Timor-Leste.

Addressing the event, Chargé d'Affaires Pham Binh Dam said that the inauguration not only meets the embassy's operational needs but also demonstrates Vietnam'slong-term commitment to strengthening friendship and cooperation with Timor-Leste.

He added that the embassy will continue to serve as a bridge connecting agencies, localities, and businesses of the two countries while accompanying Timor-Leste in its ASEAN integration process.

On behalf of the Timor-Leste Government, Deputy PM Francisco Kalbuadi Lay congratulated the Vietnamese Embassy on the inauguration of its office and affirmed his country's high regard for its friendship with Vietnam. He expressed hope that the embassy will continue to make positive contributions to expanding bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Alongside the launch of the current office, both sides are coordinating to finalise the necessary procedures to take over and renovate the former United States Agency for International Development (USAID) building in Dili, turning it into the permanent headquarters of the Vietnamese Embassy.

Immediately after the inauguration ceremony, the Vietnamese Embassy hosted the regular meeting of heads of ASEAN missions in Dili.

VNA