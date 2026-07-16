More than 180 Vietnamese peacekeepers awarded UN Medal in Abyei

The awarded peacekeepers were from the Vietnam Engineering Company Rotation 4, who were on a mission to maintain critical infrastructure and fulfill technical tasks in the area.

184 Vietnamese peacekeeping officers and personnel have been awarded the United Nations (UN) Medal for their contributions in the Abyei administrative area.

An officer from the Vietnam Engineering Company Rotation 4 is awarded the United Nations (UN) Medal by an UN representative. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of National Defence)

A formal ceremony was held on July 14 (local time) at Highway Base in Abyei by the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), with the presence of Major General Ganesh Kumar Shrestha, UNISFA Force Commander and Acting Head of Mission, and Colonel Pham Tan Phong, deputy director of the Vietnam Peacekeeping Department, under the Ministry of National Defence.

The awarded peacekeepers were from the Vietnam Engineering Company Rotation 4, who were on a mission to maintain critical infrastructure and fulfill technical tasks in the area.

Speaking at the ceremony, Major General Ganesh Kumar Shrestha said that the UN Medal is not only a well-deserved recognition of the persistent efforts of Vietnam's peacekeepers, but also a testament to their genuine dedication to their mission in Abyei.

"From transforming dangerous intersections into safe and sustainable infrastructure like the Banton bridge, to ensuring the operation of nearly 100 kilometers of vital transportation routes in a harsh combat environment, the Engineering Company Rotation 4 has demonstrated outstanding technical capabilities and courageous spirit," he said.

"Beyond these physical structures, they have truly become exemplary ambassadors, building strong bridges of trust between the local community and the United Nations."

Speaking on behalf of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence delegation, Colonel Pham Tan Phong expressed his honour at the UN's recognition of Vietnam's peacekeeping force.

He also conveyed his sincere appreciation to the leaders of UNISFA for their continued support, and for the favourable conditions that enabled the Vietnamese peacekeepers in Abyei to fulfill their duties.

During their deployment with UNISFA, the Vietnam Engineering Company Rotation 4 and other staff officers not only fulfilled their tasks but also made a significant impact through Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) activities.

They provided medical care, repaired schools and fixed school furniture for students, helping to foster stability and build trust among local communities in Abyei.

The UN Medal is a prestigious honour that recognises individuals and units that have made outstanding contributions to, and have demonstrated resilience, dedication and professional excellence in their performance of UN peacekeeping operations.

VNA