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Vietnam honors South Korean Ambassador at end of diplomatic mission

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Vietnamese Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung met with South Korean Ambassador Choi Young Sam on July 15 as the envoy concluded his term in Vietnam, praising his contributions to strengthening bilateral ties.

On the afternoon of July 15, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters, Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung received South Korean Ambassador Choi Young Sam for a farewell meeting as the ambassador concluded his diplomatic mission in Vietnam.

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Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung presents the "For the Cause of Vietnamese Diplomacy" commemorative medal to Ambassador Choi Young Sam. (Photo: Thanh Long)

On the occasion, Foreign Affairs Minister Le Hoai Trung presented Ambassador Choi Young Sam with the "For the Cause of Vietnam's Diplomacy" commemorative medal.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung congratulated Ambassador Choi Young Sam on the successful completion of his tenure in Vietnam and praised his proactive and positive contributions to advancing cooperation between Vietnam and South Korea.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs outlined several broad directions for promoting bilateral relations in the coming period, affirming that Vietnam will work with South Korea to effectively implement the cooperation agreements and commitments reached by the two countries' senior leaders. He also welcomed South Korea's agreement to accompany Vietnam in its new stage of development.

Ambassador Choi Young Sam shared his positive impressions of and affection for Vietnam and its people, particularly highlighting the country's socioeconomic development. He affirmed that after returning to South Korea, regardless of his future position, he would continue to make active contributions to the development of bilateral relations.

By Minh Duy - Translated by Anh Quan

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South Korean Ambassador Choi Young Sam bilateral relations commemorative medal the cooperation agreements

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