Vietnamese and Chinese Parties strengthen cooperation in internal affairs

A CPV official has affirmed that Vietnam stands ready to work with China to further strengthen ties between the two Parties and countries for the benefit of their peoples, while contributing to regional and global peace, stability and development.

Le Minh Tri (L), Politburo member, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, head of the CPV Central Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs, and Standing Deputy Head of the Central Steering Committee for the Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness and Negative Phenomena, meets with Chen Wenqing, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee's Secretariat and Secretary of the CPC Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, in Beijing on July 15. (Photo: VNA)

The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Communist Party of China (CPC) are seeking to strengthen cooperation in the fields of internal affairs, political-legal matters, disciplinary inspection and supervision.

Politburo member, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, head of the CPV Central Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs, and Standing Deputy Head of the Central Steering Committee for the Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness and Negative Phenomena Le Minh Tri on July 15 held talks with Chen Wenqing, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee's Secretariat and Secretary of the CPC Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, and had a working session with Fu Kui, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and Deputy Director of the National Supervisory Commission of China.

Standing Deputy Head Le Minh Tri expressed his pleasure at visiting China on the occasion of the 105th founding anniversary of the CPC and congratulated the Party and State of China on their major achievements, particularly in strengthening full and rigorous Party management and advancing anti-corruption efforts to build a cleaner and stronger Party.

He said these achievements have provided a solid foundation for China to successfully implement the Resolution of the 20th CPC National Congress, prepare for the 21st National Congress, and realise its Second Centenary Goal.

Standing Deputy Head Le Minh Tri reaffirmed that Vietnam consistently regards the development of relations with China as an objective requirement, a strategic choice and a top priority in its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification. Vietnam stands ready to work with China to further strengthen ties between the two Parties and countries for the benefit of their peoples, while contributing to regional and global peace, stability and development, he stated.

Chen and Fu congratulated Vietnam on its significant development achievements and highly appreciated the visit by Standing Deputy Head Le Minh Tri and the CPV delegation, which took place amid the positive and comprehensive development of bilateral ties, particularly following the recent successful state visit to China by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam.

They stressed that China's political-legal, disciplinary inspection and supervisory bodies have always attached great importance to and prioritised the development of relations with Vietnam.

The two sides welcomed the positive momentum in Vietnam-China relations and underlined the important role of Party-to-Party ties in bilateral relations. They agreed on major directions and measures for the internal affairs, political-legal, disciplinary inspection and supervisory agencies of the two Parties to help implement the common perceptions reached by the top leaders of the two Parties.

Building on the effective cooperation between the CPV Central Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs and CPC's Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and National Supervisory Commission, the two sides agreed to step up exchanges at all levels, regularly share experience in Party building and national governance, expand cooperation in professional training, strengthen mutual legal assistance, and enhance multilateral coordination in internal affairs, anti-corruption, combating transnational crime and related fields.

At the meetings, Standing Deputy Head Le Minh Tri briefed the Chinese side on the major outcomes of the 14th National Congress of the CPV and key measures to implement its Resolution, as well as Vietnam's achievements in Party and political system building and rectification, internal affairs, anti-corruption, anti-wastefulness and anti-negative practices, and judicial reform.

The two sides also exchanged experience and best practices in Party building, developing a socialist rule-of-law state, inspection and supervision, power control, anti-corruption, law-making and legal reform, improving the effectiveness of internal affairs agencies, and applying science and technology in professional activities.

During their stay in Beijing, Standing Deputy Head Le Minh Tri and the CPV delegation also visited an exhibition on China's disciplinary inspection and supervisory work and surveyed a model facility for law enforcement and case management in the Chinese capital.

The delegation will continue its visit with a working trip to Chongqing in the coming days.

VNA