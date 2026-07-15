Ho Chi Minh City seeks to deepen practical cooperation with French partners

A ceremony was organised by the French Consulate General in the city on July 14 to celebrate France's National Day (July 14).

Bui Minh Thanh (left), Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, congratulates Etienne Ranaivoson, Consul General of France in Ho Chi Minh City, on the occasion of France's National Day. (Photo: SGGP)

Ho Chi Minh City is keen to expand cooperation with French partners in areas where both sides share strengths and common interests, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Bui Minh Thanh said at the ceremony.

Mr. Thanh said the elevation of Vietnam–France relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership ushered in a new phase of development in the bilateral ties, reflecting deepening political trust and a shared commitment to building a peaceful, cooperative and sustainable future.

Against this backdrop, he said, Ho Chi Minh City has become one of Vietnam's most active and effective localities in fostering cooperation with French partners. France's hallmarks can be seen in many aspects of the city's development, from architecture, education and culture to trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges.

As the city enters a new stage of development, he said it believes that combining French expertise and technology with Ho Chi Minh City's growth potential will generate new opportunities and mutual benefits. Alongside economic cooperation, the city continues to regard cultural and educational exchanges, as well as people-to-people ties, as the enduring foundation of Vietnam–France relations.

He also expressed his hope of continuing to strengthen bridges of friendship so that more Vietnamese gain a deeper understanding of France, while more French citizens come to see Ho Chi Minh City as a trusted friend, partner and destination.

Speaking at the ceremony, French Consul General Etienne Ranaivoson noted that the bilateral relations were elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership in October 2024 and further strengthened in early 2026 following the upgrading of relations between Vietnam and the European Union to the same level.

He highlighted positive development steps in bilateral cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including trade, transport, energy, aviation and healthcare.

Ranaivoson said the two countries also have considerable potential to expand cooperation in emerging priority areas for both Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City, where France has recognized expertise, including finance, technology and critical minerals.

He added that bilateral cooperation has also flourished in the fields of arts, cinema, digital creativity, education and training, as well as student exchanges. These achievements, he said, demonstrate the value and growing substance of the partnership.

Reaffirming that France and Europe are reliable, long-term partners that respect Vietnam's sovereignty, Ranaivoson said the current global uncertainty has underscored the importance of trust, credibility and long-term commitment in international relations.

He stressed that these are values cherished by France and reflected in its relationship with Vietnam, adding that the French Consulate General remains committed to strengthening those values and deepening the friendship between the two countries.

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