Vietnam commits strict management of weapon: diplomat

Vietnam has rolled out a series of measures to strictly manage weapons, including the issuance of legal documents that ensure the arms will not get into the hands of criminals, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang.

Vietnam has rolled out a series of measures to strictly manage weapons, including the issuance of legal documents that ensure the arms will not get into the hands of criminals, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Head of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the UN, said on June 18.

Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Head of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the UN (Photo: VNA)

At the fourth UN Conference to Review Progress Made in the Implementation of the Program of Action to Prevent, Combat and Eradicate the Illicit Trade in Small Arms and Light Weapons in All Its Aspects (UN PoA) and the International Tracing Instrument (ITI), Giang expressed his concern over the risks of the spread of illegal weapons during and after conflicts.

The Vietnamese diplomat laid a stress on the significance of the international cooperation and support at the regional and global levels, and experience sharing between Vietnam and partner countries to the border control, and cross-border crime prevention, including ASEAN mechanisms.

Based on the country’s experience and the region’s situation, he suggested the UN conference focus on discussing measures to prevent the increase of the armed conflicts in the world, describing it as the best way to curb the illegal trade of weapons.

It is necessary for countries to make joint efforts in implementing the UN action program, including the rational settlement of emerging challenges, he said, adding fighting the illegal trade of weapons should not leave negative impact on their defence, security, and social orders.

International cooperation and assistance must be in line with the UN Charter and international laws, including the principles of sovereignty and non-interference, he highlighted.

At the conference, attended by representatives from 193 UN members, Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu held that small arms and light weapons play a major role in the conflicts across the globe, and there is nothing “small” and “light” about the damage these arms cause.

Strong actions must be taken to stem the flow and trafficking of small arms and light weapons, he said, underscoring that those who are bearing the brunt of illegal small arms, particularly women and young people, must also have a voice in the discussions.

The conference, taking place from June 18 to 28, aims at reviewing the UN action programme on the combat against the illicit trade in small arms and light weapons for 2018-2024, as well as putting forth measures to bolster international cooperation in carrying out commitments for 2024-2030.

The UN PoA was adopted by the UN in 2001 while the ITI was approved in 2005 to enable states to identify and trace, in a timely and reliable manner, the smuggle of small arms and light weapons.

VNA