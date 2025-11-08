International

Jordanian King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein to visit Vietnam next week

The visit will be made at the invitation of the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Luong Cuong, according to an announcement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

jordanian-king.jpg
On the occasion of attending the 3rd United Nations Ocean Summit in Nice (France), on June 8, 2025, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets with Jordanian King Abdullah II ibn Al-Hussein. (Photo: VNA)

The King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, will pay an official visit to Vietnam from November 12-13.The visit will be made at the invitation of the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Luong Cuong, according to an announcement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

