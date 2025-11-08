Jordanian King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein to visit Vietnam next week

The visit will be made at the invitation of the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Luong Cuong, according to an announcement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On the occasion of attending the 3rd United Nations Ocean Summit in Nice (France), on June 8, 2025, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets with Jordanian King Abdullah II ibn Al-Hussein. (Photo: VNA)

