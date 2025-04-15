Vietnam, China sign key agreements on rail and road cooperation

Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh signed seven important documents in the fields of railways and roads with Chinese partners on April 15.

Party General Secretary To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping, along with delegates, attend the Launch Ceremony of the Vietnam–China Railway Cooperation Journey. (Photo: SGGP)

The signing ceremony marked the occasion of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping’s state visit to Vietnam from April 14-15.

In the railway sector, Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh signed a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Construction and China’s National Development and Reform Commission on the establishment of the Vietnam–China Joint Railway Cooperation Committee, aimed at accelerating the implementation of related projects, and a working document on field research and technical support for preparing the feasibility study report for the Lao Cai – Hanoi– Hai Phong railway project with the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA).

The Minister of Construction also signed two Letters of Exchange with China on providing technical support to create a plan for standard railway routes, including Dong Dang – Hanoi and Mong Cai – Ha Long – Hai Phong, and preparing a feasibility study for the Lao Cai–Hanoi–Hai Phong standard railway project. Notably, the Letter of Exchange on the Lao Cai–Hanoi–Hai Phong project is considered a key foundation for the relevant agencies of the two countries to coordinate in completing internal procedures, aiming to commence the project soon.

In the road transport sector, Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh signed an agreement between the two governments on joint construction of cross-border transport infrastructure at the Thanh Thuy (Vietnam)–Tian Bao (China) international border gate.

The two sides also signed a protocol simplifying procedures for entry and exit procedures for personnel, vehicles, construction equipment, and materials, and an MoU on technical road cooperation between Vietnam’s Ministry of Construction and China’s Ministry of Transport.

The signing of these documents marks an important step in infrastructure cooperation between the two nations, contributing to promoting projects to strengthen cross-border connectivity, supporting regional economic development, and enhancing bilateral relations.

By Bich Quyen—Translated by Kim Khanh