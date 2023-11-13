Vietnam, Cambodia promote multi-faceted collaboration

Chairwoman of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association Nguyen Thi Thanh and Chairwoman of the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Association Samdech Men Sam An on November 12 co-chaired a conference in Tay Ninh province.

Chairwoman of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association Nguyen Thi Thanh and Chairwoman of the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Association Samdech Men Sam An on November 12 co-chaired a conference in Tay Ninh province to review the one-year implementation of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on coordination between the two associations for the 2022-2027 period.

At the event, participants also discussed directions for cooperation activities in 2024, and exchanged experiences in conducting people-to-people exchanges between agencies, units and localities that share the borderline.

Men Sam An stressed that senior leaders of the two Parties and States have worked together to promote the planting of border markers between the two countries, with 84 percent of the work completed so far, as an effort to build a border area of peace, stability, cooperation and development, and facilitate the travel of people.

Bilateral trade is developing continuously, and expected to surpass US$10 billion this year. In the field of tourism, Vietnam is among the top sources of tourists to Cambodia.

Thanh said that following the MoU, the two associations have coordinated in implementing a huge workload, and achieved positive results, contributing to consolidating and strengthening the traditional friendship, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia.

In the coming time, the two sides will promote cooperation in opening vocational training courses for young people in border provinces; stepping up economic, trade and investment cooperation activities, and creating favorable conditions for businesses to expand their investment and business cooperation.