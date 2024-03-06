Vietnam, Cambodia forge stronger ties

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh congratulated Cambodia on its past economic achievements, during a meeting with his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet in Melbourne on March 6 morning (local time).

PM Pham Minh Chinh (L) and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh congratulated Cambodia on its past economic achievements, during a meeting with his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet in Melbourne on March 6 morning (local time) on the sidelines of the ASEAN - Australia Special Summit marking the 50th anniversary of their dialogue relations.

Congratulating Cambodia on the successful holding of the election of the 5th Senate, Chinh held that the election outcomes reaffirm the leadership role and status of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) in Cambodia, and offered his warmest congratulations to CPP Chairman Samdech Techo Hun Sen and other leaders.

He also conveyed regards of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and key Vietnamese leaders to King Norodom Sihamoni and Chairman Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

Both sides expressed their joy at the stable development of bilateral cooperative ties, marked by regular high-level visits and meetings, along with effective cooperation mechanisms.

They agreed to further improve the effectiveness of economic-trade-investment ties while stepping up connectivity between the two economies, especially in terms of transport, which would act as a foundation and create a new impetus for broader cooperation in other areas.

The two countries will also effectively coordinate the implementation of existing agreements and mechanisms on national defence-security; and strive to resolve the remaining 16 percent of border demarcation work, aiming to build a borderline of peace, friendship, cooperation, and sustainable development.

Hun Manet vowed to create favourable conditions for the Cambodian people of the Vietnamese origin to stabilise their lives, integrate into the local community, and act as a bridge of friendship between the two countries.

He also committed all possible support for the Vietnamese firms to do business in Cambodia, proposing an increase in flight frequency to boost tourism and trade connectivity.

The two PMs promised to foster coordination between Vietnam and Cambodia, as well as with Laos and Thailand, to bolster regional connectivity in transport and tourism and to tap tourism potential of all the four countries.

On the occasion of the upcoming Cambodia’s New Year festival Chol Chhnam Thmey, PM Chinh wished Hun Manet, other Cambodian high-ranking leaders and people a happy New Year.

