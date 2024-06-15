Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang suggested the UN Trade & Development (UNCTAD) continue to support developing countries amidst global headwinds while addressing the Global Leaders Forum held in Switzerland on June 12-13 on the occasion of the UNCTAD’s 60th anniversary.

Vietnam calls for UNCTAD’s continued support for developing countries. (Photo: VNA)

Hang highlighted several challenges to global economic, trade and investment growth as well as sustainable development. These included the adaptability of developing countries failing to catch up with the world’s rapid and intensive changes, substantial gap in development, technology and investment between nations, limited financial, human and natural resources, geopolitical tensions and increasing competition.

Acknowledging the UNCTAD’s achievements and contributions to the global trade and investment over the past six decades, the Vietnamese diplomat recommended the agency continue promoting multilateralism and global cooperation activities, developing open trade and investment to bring benefits to all stakeholders, and helping developing countries raise their voice during the process of building global policies, regulations and standards.

The UN agency should support developing countries to enhance resilience to external shocks and multiple crises while linking its activities with the global agendas, she stressed.

Spotlighting Vietnam’s economic achievements, development orientation as well as investment and international integration policies, Hang thanked the UNCTAD for its assistance to Vietnam over the past time and expressed her hope that the agency will accompany Vietnam’s development path in the future.

Vietnam commits to supporting the UNCTAD’s cooperation targets and orientations, she underscored.On the occasion, Hang had meetings with UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan, Director General of the World Trade Organisation Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Managing Director at the World Economic Forum Mirek Dusek, and Cambodian Senior Minister in charge of International and Multilateral Trade and Economic Relations Sok Siphana.

The foreign partners spoke highly of Vietnam’s economic achievements, and agreed to bolster cooperation and accompany the country in its development path.

VNA