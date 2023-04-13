Vietnam calls for UN organisations’ cooperation in priortised areas: FM

Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son called on United Nations (UN) organisations to step up collaboration with Vietnam in four prioritised areas at a reception for UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis in Hanoi on April 12.

According to Son, the prioritized areas include mobilising resources to successfully implement the Vietnam-UN Strategic Framework for Sustainable Development Cooperation 2022-2026, which helps accelerate the fulfillment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Vietnam; and providing policy advice and technical assistance to Vietnam during its socio-economic recovery and development.

The UN should support Vietnam in climate change adaptation, energy transition, and green finance, while assisting Vietnamese citizens in applying for positions in the UN system, he stressed. At the meeting, Son emphasised the role of the UN in coordinating multilateral efforts to respond to the common challenges of the international community such as global economic downturn, climate change, food crisis, water security, strategic competitions among major powers. He affirmed that Vietnam considers the UN one of its top priority partners and always remembers the valuable cooperation and support of the UN during its development in nearly 50 years.

The minister wished that the Resident Coordinator would serve as an effective bridge between UN organisations and the Vietnamese government, ministries and agencies to further promote bilateral cooperation. For her part, Pauline Tamesis appreciated Vietnam's active, positive, and effective contributions to multilateralism and UN activities.

She emphasised that despite difficulties and challenges, especially the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam has still maintained its strong commitment to realising the SDGs.

UN organisations are committed to continuing to stand side by side with Vietnam to seize new opportunities and respond to challenges, she said, adding that they will help mobilise international resources to serve the country's sustainable and inclusive development.