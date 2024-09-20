Vietnam, Bhutan expect to beef up bilateral cooperation

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet has suggested Vietnam and Bhutan promote cooperation and mutual understanding, towards further boosting the bilateral relations.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet (R) and Ambassador of Bhutan to Thailand and Vietnam Kinzang Dorji (Photo: VNA)

At a reception on September 19 for Ambassador of Bhutan to Thailand and Vietnam Kinzang Dorji on the occasion of the diplomat's visit to Vietnam to present his credentials, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs highlighted the fruitful development of the Vietnam – Bhutan relations, proposing the two sides further strengthen delegation exchanges at all levels.

He highly praised Bhutan for consistently being one of the leading countries in pursuing green growth goal and maintaining high "happiness" indicators, stressing that Vietnam and Bhutan share many similarities in ensuring balanced and sustainable development, and have actively cooperated at multilateral forums on sustainable development.

The official welcomed the increased connectivity and expansion of cultural and tourism cooperation between the two countries, stating that Vietnam is ready to export its strong products to Bhutan, such as agricultural products, food, aquatic products, agricultural machinery, electronics, and electric vehicles.

Vietnam has many major enterprises with capacity to invest in Bhutan in areas like infrastructure, telecommunications, and services, Viet said.

He urged the diplomat to positively connect agencies, ministries, and businesses of the two countries to promote cooperation opportunities, affirming that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is willing to coordinate and support the ambassador in fulfilling his duties.

Ambassador of Bhutan to Thailand and Vietnam Kinzang Dorji stated that Bhutan considers Vietnam a priority partner for enhancing the bilateral relations, and is eager to learn from Vietnam's development experiences.

The diplomat expressed his desire to further promote the potential and opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the areas of trade, investment, culture, education, tourism, and Buddhism, affirming his commitment to promote exchanges and connections between the two nations.

Bhutan Air plans to open a direct air route between Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam and Paro city of Bhutan, he said, urging the two sides to promptly sign an air service agreement to facilitate the development of the route, which is expected to be a significant boost for exchanges and cooperation between the two countries.

Vietnamplus