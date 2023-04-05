Vietnam, Australia look towards new cooperation framework

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and visiting Australian Governor-General David Hurley spoke of the building of a new cooperation framework during their meeting in Hanoi on April 4.

The Party chief called the Australian Governor-General’s State visit, which takes place on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties (1973-2023), an important event to further boost the strategic partnership between the two countries in the time ahead.

He also highly valued positive, multi-faceted developments in cooperation between Vietnam and Australia over the past time, especially in trade and people-to-people exchange.

He said the results of the implementation of the Vietnam-Australia strategic partnership create a foundation for the two sides to look towards higher milestones, including the upgrade of the relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

The leader suggested the Governor-General create more favorable conditions for the over 300,000-strong Vietnamese community in Australia to promote their role as a friendship bridge between the two countries.

Vietnam has pursued a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace and cooperation, he emphasized, suggesting the two sides enhance their political ties and high-level delegation exchanges, effectively implement the signed agreements, promote people-to-people exchanges, and strengthen coordination in international issues.

Trong noted his hope that agencies of the two countries will put forth specific programs and plans to continue deepening the cooperation substantively and effectively.

For his part, Hurley said that during talks and meetings between him and Vietnamese leaders, the two sides have discussed orientations and specific measures to promote bilateral relations and cooperation in agriculture, industry and mining, and agreed to expand the partnership in green economy, digital economy and climate change response.

Such orientations and measures match Australia’s wish and capacity, with the aim of diversifying its international economic relations, he emphasized.

Hurley expressed his good impressions of the land, people and traditions of Vietnam, and highly valued the country’s achievements.

Stressing the firm foundation of the bilateral ties, the Australian leader said he hopes that the two countries will continue with their coordination in building a region of peace, stability, prosperity and self-resilience, with respect for international law and sovereignty of countries, while looking towards building a new framework for the relations.

He also praised the contributions and position of the Vietnamese community in Australia to the development and prosperity of the host country, as well as to the Australia-Vietnam ties.

Both host and guest shared the view that on the basis of the success of the visit and activities marking the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties, the building of a new cooperation framework will contribute to peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.