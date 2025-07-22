Cuban parliament values cooperation with Vietnam

Secretary of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Homero Acosta Álvarez highlighted the cooperative ties with Vietnam’s legislature, describing them as a unique inter-parliamentary relationship in the world.

An overview of the handover ceremony of information and technical equipment presented by Vietnam’s legislature to support the installation of a virtual meeting room in Havana. (Photo: VNA)

The National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba (ANPP) always attaches great importance to promoting cooperation with Vietnam’s National Assembly, said ANPP Secretary Homero Acosta Álvarez.

He made the statement at a handover ceremony of information and technical equipment presented by Vietnam’s legislature to support the installation of a virtual meeting room in Havana on July 21. The event was chaired by President of the ANPP Esteban Lazo Hernandez.

Mr. Acosta Álvarez highlighted the cooperative ties with Vietnam’s legislature, describing them as a unique inter-parliamentary relationship in the world. He affirmed that this valuable support would help improve the operational efficiency of the Cuban legislative body.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Quang Long speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

On this occasion, the ANPP also extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the recent cruise boat accident in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam.

For his part, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Quang Long called the support from Vietnam’s National Assembly a vivid symbol of the strong, time-tested ties between the two legislative bodies as well as the special, faithful Vietnam – Cuba friendship.

He also reiterated the commitment of the Party, State, and people of Vietnam to further strengthening and advancing the special solidarity, friendship, and comprehensive cooperation with their Cuban side.

