Vietnam attends 2nd Global Buddhist Summit in India

A delegation of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) has attended the 2nd Global Buddhist Summit, which opened in New Delhi, India, on the morning of January 24.

The delegation is led by Venerable Thich Duc Thien, Vice Chairman and Secretary General of the Executive Council of the VBS.

The summit brings together dozens of Buddhist delegations, scholars, and representatives from more than 40 countries and territories.

With the theme “Collective Wisdom, United Voice, and Mutual Coexistence,” the summit aims to deepen the role of Buddhist teachings in advancing peace, harmony, and happiness for humanity through dialogue, cooperation, and a spirit of solidarity.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency on the sidelines of the event, Venerable Thich Duc Thien said the theme profoundly reflects the core values of Vietnamese Buddhism as it accompanies the nation and integrates into the international community.

He stressed that, drawing on its practical experience, Vietnamese Buddhism can share with the international Buddhist community a unified organizational model that brings together different traditions and schools under one common umbrella.

Alongside Buddhist activities closely intertwined with social life and the successful organization of four United Nations Day of Vesak celebrations, Vietnamese Buddhism has demonstrated a strong spirit of unity and responsibility, making practical contributions to promoting harmonious coexistence and peace for the international community, he said.

The two-day summit is expected to further reaffirm the contemporary relevance of Buddhist wisdom amid global uncertainties, highlighting the principles of “Collective Wisdom, United Voice, and Mutual Coexistence” as a foundation for promoting peace, stability, and sustainable cohesion among communities worldwide.

