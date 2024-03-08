Vietnam, Algeria step up pharmaceutical cooperation

Illustrative image (Photo: ajp.com.au)

Radiner’s delegation led by its General Director Dr. Nguyen Phu Kieu paid a working visit to Algeria from February 27 to March 8 to introduce the institute's drug products, including Cedemex, a drug to support drug addiction treatment; Vegakiss, an herbal-based product to enhance immunity and resistance, and Kacemex, a herbal medicine to support cancer treatment.



Researched since 2000, Cedemex has been approved by the National Council for Science and the Ministry of Health. According to reports from various localities in Vietnam, the results of applying Cedemex showed that the non-relapse rate after three years and community integration rate reached 56 percent, while the success rate of drug addiction treatment in rehabilitation centers is 100 percent.



Kieu said Cedemex has been used to treat over 20,000 drug-addicted patients in Vietnam and has also been utilised for treatment in Laos and Cambodia.



On this occasion, doctors and medical workers directly involved in treating drug-addicted patients at a hospital in Algiers were instructed on the usage procedure of this medication.



Under the agreement, Radiner authorises Saidal to act as the sole importer and distributor of Vegakiss products in Algeria and Africa.



In 2024, Saidal will import 100,000 boxes of Vegakiss, and it plans to increase the quantity by fourfold by 2026.



For Cedemex, Radiner and the Algerian partner are currently working together to obtain a usage permit in Algeria. The two sides will sign a distribution cooperation agreement for this product in the near future.



The export agreement between Radiner and the Algerian partner represents a notable achievement for Vietnam in the field of health care. It also signifies international recognition of made-in-Vietnam pharmaceutical products.



The partnership also contributes to strengthening the friendship between Vietnam and Algeria in both political and economic spheres.



Radiner will continue to promote the export of medical products to Algeria and other African nations in the coming time, while also pursuing research projects on drug formulation and medical products with foreign partners from China and Australia.

VNA