Vietjet signs cooperation agreement with Czech F Air

Vietnam's budget carrier Vietjet and F Air of the Czech Republic signed a cooperation agreement within the framework of the Czech-Vietnam Business Forum held in Hanoi on April 21.

Accordingly, Vietjet Aviation Academy (VJAA) – the airline’s leading international standard training institution - will cooperate with F Air to develop basic pilot training programmes, and train pilots for Vietjet and the regional aviation industry. Vietjet Deputy CEO Luong The Phuc said the agreement is part of the carrier’s plans to expand and train high-quality aviation human resources, especially pilots, to meet the demands of Vietjet and the aviation sector.

Currently, VJAA owns modern European standard facilities with three flight simulators, cabin training mockups and wave pools, providing training programmes for pilots, cabin crews, engineers, mechanics and aviation staff.

With more than 70 years of cooperation between Vietnam and the Czech Republic, including in aviation training, the agreement between Vietjet and F Air will help the Vietnamese carrier prepare high quality human resources to meet the development demands of itself and the industry as well as expand cooperation with European partners.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate.

As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years.

The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organisations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.