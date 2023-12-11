Viet A case trial: Continuous 20-day public proceedings

On the afternoon of December 11, the People's Court of Hanoi announced the first-instance trial schedule for the Viet A case.

Former Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngoc Anh (L) and former Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long

Accordingly, the trial session is set to commence on January 3, 2024, and last for 20 days, including weekends, with proceedings conducted openly to facilitate public observation.

The indictment has charged 38 defendants with various offenses, including "Violating regulations on bidding, causing serious consequences," "Embezzlement of property," "Receiving bribes," and "Abusing position and power while performing official duties."

Among them, six individuals specifically accused of the crime of "Receiving bribes" include former Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long; Nguyen Huynh, former Secretary of Nguyen Thanh Long; Pham Duy Tuyen, former Director of the Hai Duong Province CDC; Trinh Thanh Hung, former Deputy Head of the Department of Science and Technology under the Ministry of Science and Technology; Nguyen Minh Tuan, former Head of the Medical Equipment and Construction Department under the Ministry of Health; and Nguyen Nam Lien, former Head of the Financial Planning Department under the Ministry of Health.

Defendants Phan Quoc Viet, CEO of Viet A Company, and Vu Dinh Hiep, Deputy CEO of Viet A Company, face charges for "Violating regulations on bidding, causing serious consequences" and "Giving bribes." Defendants Phan Ton Noel Thao and Ho Thi Thanh Thao, financial assistant and treasurer of Viet A Company, are accused of the crime of "Giving bribes." Former Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngoc Anh is indicted on charges related to "Violating regulations on the management and use of State property, causing losses and wastefulness."

Other defendants encompass numerous department heads, deputy department heads, officials from People's Committees or provincial party committees, leaders at the departmental level, medical workers, and CDC officials from 24 provinces and cities. In this case, Phan Quoc Viet is identified as the mastermind and leader.

According to the indictment, in early 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out robustly, Phan Quoc Viet became aware of the government's initiative to research and produce items for pandemic prevention. Upon receiving the research process for test kits, Viet delegated subordinates to continue development for manufacturing. Then, he applied for approval for circulation and commercial activities.

To enable Viet A Company's involvement in the research and development project of a test kit with a registered product circulation number not owned by the company, Phan Quoc Viet allegedly provided a total of US$3.45 million and VND4 billion to some officials involved in the case.

In addition, during the production and distribution of test kits at Viet A Company, in order for his company to gain illicit profits conveniently, Phan Quoc Viet directly contacted or directed seven regional employees of the company to liaise, negotiate, and coordinate with the leadership and officials of intermediary companies or the leadership and officials of various healthcare facilities to provide test kits and other medical supplies to these facilities for use in advance. Subsequently, they colluded to legitimize bidding documents and sign contracts for healthcare facilities to pay and transfer money to Viet A Company/intermediary companies based on the prices provided by Viet A Company/intermediary companies.

By Do Trung – Translated by Bao Nghi