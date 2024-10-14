Viet A 999 Cargo Ship stuck under Dong Nai Bridge: Rescue mission underway

Police officials from the Fire and Rescue Police Department and their peers in the Southern Province of Dong Nai jointly carry out rescue work for Viet A 999 Cargo Ship which was stuck under Dong Nai Bridge.

Rescue mission is underway to rescue Viet A 999 Cargo Ship stuck under Dong Nai Bridge

This morning, the Dong Nai Provincial Fire and Rescue Police Department, along with the Dong Nai Traffic Police Department and other relevant units, launched an investigation into why the Viet A 999 cargo ship became stuck under the Dong Nai Bridge in the bordering crossings between Dong Nai and Binh Duong provinces.

Initial information indicated that around 8:50 p.m. on October 13, the Viet A 999 cargo ship was traveling on the Dong Nai River when its cabin roof got lodged under the bridge. Upon receiving the report, the Dong Nai Provincial Fire and Rescue Police Department, along with relevant units, mobilized personnel and equipment to the scene to undergo rescue operations.

The authorities pumped water into the ship’s cargo hold to gradually lower its height and avoid collisions with the bridge's underside. However, due to the rising river water, the cabin roof remained stuck.

The rescue team had to cut off the ship's control tower and continue pumping water into the cargo hold.

By around 4:30 a.m. on October 14, the ship was pulled out from under the Dong Nai Bridge and anchored near An Hao Bridge on the Dong Nai River in Bien Hoa City.

On the morning of April 12, at the same location, the Phuoc Long 72 ship, transporting container SG9838 filled with a cargo of 4,600 tons, veered towards the Dong Nai Bridge and became stranded for several hours after its mooring line snapped during docking at Binh Duong Port.

By Hoang Bac – Translated By Anh Quan