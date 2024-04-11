Van Thinh Phat Chairwoman receives death sentence

On the afternoon of April 11, the People's Court of Ho Chi Minh City commenced the sentencing proceedings for Truong My Lan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Van Thinh Phat Group, along with 85 other defendants involved in the case.

The judging panel sentenced Truong My Lan to death for the offense of "Embezzlement," along with 20 years of imprisonment each for charges of "Bribery" and "Violation of regulations on lending in the operations of credit institutions." These penalties culminate in the death sentence. Additionally, the court mandated that Truong My Lan fully compensate for the outstanding debts on 1,243 loans at SCB. After deducting the amounts already repaid by other defendants, Truong My Lan is obliged to reimburse over VND673 trillion.

The judging panel concluded that Truong My Lan's criminal actions were particularly grave, causing SCB to face a liquidity crisis. Drawing from the public trial's findings and the testimonies of the defendants, who were executives and staff of both Van Thinh Phat and SCB, consistent with the evidence presented, the panel had ample grounds to establish Truong My Lan's position as the Chairwoman of the Van Thinh Phat Group, which encompasses various subsidiary and affiliated companies. Van Thinh Phat functioned as the nucleus controlling the operations of these companies. Lan exploited State policies regarding banking system restructuring to acquire SCB, subsequently exerting control over and directing all of its activities, transforming SCB into a financial instrument for attracting funds from organizations and individuals, which were then withdrawn for personal purposes.

The court pronounced a verdict of life imprisonment for defendant Dinh Van Thanh, former Chairman of the Board of Directors of SCB, tried in absentia, on charges of "Embezzlement" and 19 years for "Violating regulations on lending in the operations of credit institutions," resulting in a cumulative sentence of life imprisonment.

The court handed down a verdict of life imprisonment for defendant Bui Anh Dung, former Chairman of the Board of Directors of SCB, on charges of "Embezzlement" and 19 years for "Violating banking regulations and other related activities," culminating in a life sentence.

The court sentenced defendant Vo Tan Hoang Van, former CEO of SCB, to life imprisonment for "Embezzlement" and 19 years for "Violating regulations on lending in the operations of credit institutions," resulting in a cumulative sentence of life imprisonment.

The court sentenced defendant Truong Khanh Hoang, former Deputy CEO of SCB, to 18 years for "Embezzlement."

Defendant Tran Thi My Dung, former Deputy CEO of SCB, received a sentence of 16 years for "Embezzlement."

