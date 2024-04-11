Law

Van Thinh Phat Chairwoman receives death sentence

SGGPO

On the afternoon of April 11, the People's Court of Ho Chi Minh City commenced the sentencing proceedings for Truong My Lan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Van Thinh Phat Group, along with 85 other defendants involved in the case.

z5336488571639-149e17bad124aab678b4957253fb03d7-4025.jpg.jpg
Defendant Truong My Lan at the court on April 11

The judging panel sentenced Truong My Lan to death for the offense of "Embezzlement," along with 20 years of imprisonment each for charges of "Bribery" and "Violation of regulations on lending in the operations of credit institutions." These penalties culminate in the death sentence. Additionally, the court mandated that Truong My Lan fully compensate for the outstanding debts on 1,243 loans at SCB. After deducting the amounts already repaid by other defendants, Truong My Lan is obliged to reimburse over VND673 trillion.

z5337638344582-1ef38550d4d1ee56ded76d9e9ef53710-158.jpg.jpg
Defendant Truong My Lan at the court on April 11

The judging panel concluded that Truong My Lan's criminal actions were particularly grave, causing SCB to face a liquidity crisis. Drawing from the public trial's findings and the testimonies of the defendants, who were executives and staff of both Van Thinh Phat and SCB, consistent with the evidence presented, the panel had ample grounds to establish Truong My Lan's position as the Chairwoman of the Van Thinh Phat Group, which encompasses various subsidiary and affiliated companies. Van Thinh Phat functioned as the nucleus controlling the operations of these companies. Lan exploited State policies regarding banking system restructuring to acquire SCB, subsequently exerting control over and directing all of its activities, transforming SCB into a financial instrument for attracting funds from organizations and individuals, which were then withdrawn for personal purposes.

z5337638361336-d696f802ad82fb5373fa87483b62a8e4-6006.jpg.jpg
z5337638390315-8c9a7adb929147ccfd4ba79a59d26159-2163.jpg.jpg
z5337638382722-dad9c0d1a94d5e3f949f5f88ede07465-6436.jpg.jpg

The court pronounced a verdict of life imprisonment for defendant Dinh Van Thanh, former Chairman of the Board of Directors of SCB, tried in absentia, on charges of "Embezzlement" and 19 years for "Violating regulations on lending in the operations of credit institutions," resulting in a cumulative sentence of life imprisonment.

z5337638394002-de32992e5d069e9e4a0ee5baa12ba663-5864.jpg.jpg
Defendant Do Thi Nhan
z5337638321915-bf46f17dda7cdd4ebc760d53fbc1d8e2-8924.jpg.jpg
Defendant Nguyen Van Hung
z5337638409441-c71f96e7c4c4db3ab75c2bf30281086d-1883.jpg.jpg
Defendant Nguyen Cao Tri
z5337638373878-16807f2d01965b9105302b4674b34c96-668.jpg.jpg
Defendant Chu Lap Co

The court handed down a verdict of life imprisonment for defendant Bui Anh Dung, former Chairman of the Board of Directors of SCB, on charges of "Embezzlement" and 19 years for "Violating banking regulations and other related activities," culminating in a life sentence.

z5241234595451-fa24dabe4485435bdc318b4f825b26a8-4404-3949.jpg.jpg
Defendant Bui Anh Dung

The court sentenced defendant Vo Tan Hoang Van, former CEO of SCB, to life imprisonment for "Embezzlement" and 19 years for "Violating regulations on lending in the operations of credit institutions," resulting in a cumulative sentence of life imprisonment.

z5226829863709-82bc1f68d79ece4050d65da719f6d1e2-3076-9864.jpg.jpg
Defendant Vo Tan Hoang Van

The court sentenced defendant Truong Khanh Hoang, former Deputy CEO of SCB, to 18 years for "Embezzlement."

z5238723042139-c47f7b50810b721a20e0182a8ac80a8d-1133-3012.jpg.jpg
Defendant Truong Khanh Hoang

Defendant Tran Thi My Dung, former Deputy CEO of SCB, received a sentence of 16 years for "Embezzlement."

z5225669406367-46d3b6c9e987e862b2746d7f44bf1814-2533-7856.jpg.jpg
Defendant Tran Thi My Dung
Related News
By Thanh Chung, Chi Thach, Thu Hoai – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

Van Thinh Phat Van Thinh Phat Chairwoman Truong My Lan SCB

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn