More suspects prosecuted in Van Thinh Phat case

The authorities have commenced legal proceedings against an additional four suspects and modified the charges for one of the individuals involved in the case at Van Thinh Phat Group and relevant organizations and units.

On November 4, the Supreme People's Procuracy announced that it had granted approval for the prosecution of four additional defendants in the case involving "Fraudulent appropriation of property," which took place at Van Thinh Phat Group and various associated organizations and units.

Accordingly, the Supreme People's Procuracy endorsed the decision to prosecute three defendants, issue a temporary detainment order, and grant a search warrant for these defendants, namely Nguyen Thanh Tung, Le Van Chanh, and Dao Chi Kien, who were charged with "Violating regulations on banking activities and other activities related to banking activities."

The approval included the decision to prosecute the defendant and issue a search warrant for Le Thi Kieu Trang for the offense of "Violating regulations on banking activities and other activities related to banking activities" as stipulated in Clause 4, Article 206 of the 2015 Criminal Code.

At the same time, a new decision was made to change the decision to prosecute defendant Duong Tan Truoc from the charge of "Violating regulations on banking activities and other activities related to banking activities" to the charge of "Embezzlement of assets."

On the afternoon of October 29, the Ministry of Public Security's Police Investigation Agency announced that they had issued wanted warrants for seven suspects in the case related to Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank (SCB), Van Thinh Phat Group, and associated entities.

The seven individuals facing charges include former SCB leaders, namely Nguyen Thi Thu Suong (born in 1974) and Dinh Van Thanh (born in 1971), both former Chairpersons of the Board of Directors of SCB; Chiem Minh Dung (born in 1973), former Deputy General Director of SCB; Tram Thich Ton (born in 1961), former member of the Board of Directors of SCB; Sun Henry Ka Ziang (born in 1957) and Lam Lee George (born in 1959), both former members of SCB's Board of Directors; and Nguyen Lam Anh Vu (born in 1969), former Deputy Director of SCB Ben Thanh Branch.

The Police Investigation Agency has requested the cooperation of all entities and individuals with information about or those who discover and apprehend the suspects. They also appeal to the suspects to voluntarily surrender themselves to take advantage of leniency policies as well as to ensure their right to self-defense and provide information related to the case in accordance with the provisions of Article 16 and Article 60 of the 2015 Criminal Procedure Code.