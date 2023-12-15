Van Thinh Phat property business chairwoman prosecuted

The Supreme People's Procuracy has issued an indictment against Truong My Lan, chairwoman of property developer Van Thinh Phat Group, and 85 others in a case that occurred at Van Thinh Phat Group, SCB and other relevant units and organizations.

Truong My Lan (first from left) and accomplices. (Photo: VNA)

They were prosecuted for “embezzlement,” “violating regulations on banking activities and related activities,” “giving bribes," “receiving bribes,” “abusing position and power while performing duties,” “lack of responsibility causing serious consequences,” and “abuse of trust to appropriate property.”

Lan faces trial for “property embezzlement,” “giving bribes” and “violating regulations on banking activities and related activities.”

The others include 41 leaders and officials of SCB, 15 former officials of the State Bank of Vietnam, three formal officials of the Government Inspectorate, and a former official of the State Audit Office of Vietnam.

Notably, Do Thi Nhan, former chief of the Inspectorate and Supervision Department II under the State Bank of Vietnam, was prosecuted for receiving US$5.2 million in bribes.

According to the indictment, between 2012 and October 2022, Lan had control over SCB as she held a controlling stake of 85-91.5 percent.

Lan and her accomplices selected and appointed their relatives to key positions at the bank, formed a number of SCB units specializing lending and disbursement at Lan’s request, established and used thousands of "ghost" companies. The group colluded with leaders of many related businesses to commit crimes, and created bogus loan profiles to make it possible to withdraw money from the bank, among other acts.

Specifically, from February 9, 2018 to October 7, 2022, she directed the preparation of 916 false loan documents, appropriating more than VND304.09 trillion ($12.53 billion) from SCB.

Lan and the other 85 will stand trial to be hosted by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Court.

VNA