USAID freeze disrupts projects aiding Vietnamese beneficiaries: Foreign Ministry

Spokeswoman for the foreign ministry Pham Thu Hang at the Thursday press conference in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said it continues to follow with keen attention the decisions made by the United States Government with regard to the operations of the US Agency for International Development.

US President Donald Trump's administration has decided to suspend USAID workers for 90 days and halted most of its international aid work starting February 7, including in Vietnam.

"Over the past years, through various means and mechanisms of cooperation, including the USAID, the two countries have engaged in effective collaboration in numerous fields. These include healthcare, environment, climate change, disaster relief and post-war legacy issues," spokeswoman for the foreign ministry Pham Thu Hang said at a regular press conference in Hanoi in response to media requests on the reaction to the freeze.

"The foreign aid provided by the US has been effectively utilised across many provinces and cities in Vietnam and has served to bring about a better life for those who are directly benefiting from these foreign aid projects," spokeswoman for the foreign ministry Pham Thu Hang noted.

The suspension of USAID-supported projects, especially those related to bomb and mine clearance or dioxin remediation at Bien Hoa air base, will significantly impact human safety, the environment, and the livelihoods of people in the project areas.

US' support and cooperation with Vietnam in searching for American military personnel missing in action during the war in Vietnam have played a practical role in strengthening the friendship between the peoples of both countries, strengthening the trust and fostering a positive relationship between Vietnam and the US, she noted.

"This cooperation holds great significance as the two countries prepare to celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year," spokeswoman for the foreign ministry Pham Thu Hang said.

The spokeswoman remarked that moving forward, Vietnam hopes to work with the US to effectively and substantively implement these cooperative activities, thereby allowing bilateral relations between the two countries to thrive in a long and enduring manner, in line with the spirit of the Vietnam-US Joint Statement on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace, Cooperation, and Sustainable Development.

USAID currently operates in Vietnam with an annual budget of around US$150 million, according to the US Embassy in Vietnam, with support projects ranging from demining and dioxin decontamination, education, healthcare, to climate change and the digital economy.

The authorities of the two central provinces of Quang Tri and Quang Binh, where UXO and dioxin issues are the most serious, have confirmed that several UXO remediation projects carried out by foreign non-governmental organisations such as the Mines Advisory Group (MAG), Norwegian People's Aid (NPA) and Peace Trees Vietnam (PTVN) that relied heavily on US' foreign aid have been put on hold.

The pause raises public safety concerns, as well as affects the livelihoods of hundreds of workers engaged in these projects, local departments said.

Deportation and immigration

The press also inquired about Vietnam's handling and reception of Vietnamese nationals deported from the US, as President Trump has announced that he will enact a deportation campaign against illegal immigrants or those with prior criminal records, which include Vietnamese.

The spokeswoman said that the reception of Vietnamese nationals deported by the US has been conducted on the basis of the agreements on the reception of such nationals signed by the two countries.

"To this day, the two countries have maintained a very close, expeditious and timely cooperation with regard to this matter," spokeswoman for the foreign ministry Pham Thu Hang noted.

"Vietnam stands ready to maintain close cooperation with the US on the reception of these Vietnamese nationals in line with their previously signed agreements and we hope that the US will continue to provide favourable conditions in terms of residency for Vietnamese nationals, contributing to the US' development and prosperity and serving to further enhance the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace, Cooperation and Sustainable Development," the spokeswoman told the press.

In response to questions over US' tightened immigration policies, spokeswoman for the foreign ministry Pham Thu Hang said Vietnam supports and facilitates Vietnamese citizens living, working, and studying abroad based on compliance with Vietnam’s, host country’s and international laws.

"We hope the US will continue to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese people in the US to integrate, contribute to America's prosperity, and further strengthen the development of bilateral relations," she said.

Vietnamnews