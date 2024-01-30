Uruguay party leader hails CPV’s role in Vietnam’s achievements

The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) plays the key role in leading the nation of Vietnam to many victories in the cause of national defence and construction, stated Secretary General of the Communist Party of Uruguay.

The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) plays the key role in leading the nation of Vietnam to many victories in the cause of national defence and construction, stated Secretary General of the Communist Party of Uruguay in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on January 29.

Secretary General of the Communist Party of Uruguay Juan Castillo (Photo: VNA)

Castillo expressed his admiration for the heroic fighting spirit of the Vietnamese people, as well as their tireless efforts in building the country.



He clarified that the CPV’s responsibility in promoting the sustainable development of the over-100-million-strong nation is extremely high.



President Ho Chi Minh, who is the CPV founder, and generations of Vietnamese leaders have been leading Vietnam to socialism and progress in the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) cause.



The Communist Party of Uruguay leader said he hopes to further strengthen cooperation between the two Parties so as to learn experience of Vietnam in national construction and development for the benefit of the people.



He spoke highly of the two country’s exchange of delegations, especially the Uruguay visit by Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue in April 2023.



Together with the administration of Montevideo, the Communist Party of Uruguay has worked to speed up the building of a space for the Vietnamese culture, with an image of President Ho Chi Minh to be erected in the capital city to commemorate the late leader who once visit ports in Uruguay and Argentina, he said.



Castillo took the occasion to extend his greetings to the CPV on its 94th founding anniversary.

VNA