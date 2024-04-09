International

UNICEF appreciates Vietnam’s implementation of child care, protection policies

Representative of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Vietnam Rana Flowers spoke highly of Vietnam's socio-economic development achievements.

rana_flowers.jpeg
Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Vietnam's Permanent Representative to the UN (R), receives UNICEF Representative in Vietnam Rana Flowers (Photo: VNA)

Representative of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Vietnam Rana Flowers spoke highly of Vietnam's socio-economic development achievements amidst challenges and difficulties, especially in implementing priority policies related to child care and protection.

Meeting Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Vietnam's Permanent Representative to the UN, in New York on April 8, the official affirmed that the UNICEF welcomes Vietnam's initiative on the Resolution on the International Day of Play recently approved by the UN General Assembly, describing it as a practical and significant contribution to the international community's common goal of children's comprehensive development.

The organisation always attaches importance to its relations with Vietnam and will continue supporting the Southeast Asian nation’s implementation of priorities in this field.

Giang welcomed the UNICEF's important role and effective cooperation in the care, education, protection, and promotion of the rights of Vietnamese children.

He expressed his hope that the organization will continue paying attention to supporting Vietnam in mobilizing resources, building policies, and promoting specific and practical cooperation projects to implement the outcomes of the meeting in New York in March between then Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.

At the meeting, the two sides agreed to jointly organize activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-UNICEF partnership, and take advantage of this milestone to set out directions for cooperation in the new period.

