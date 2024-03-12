National

UN staff officer course launched in Hanoi

The Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (under the National Defence Ministry) and the Canadian Embassy yesterday co-opened the UN staff officer training course in 2024.

4 Vietnamese officers taking part in the UN peace keeping activity (Photo: People’s Army Newspaper)


Taking part in the training course are 64 lecturers, coordinators, and trainees from different countries (including 20 trainees from Vietnam) within the framework of Canada's Joint Military Training Program.

This is the first time Vietnam and Canada have joined hands to organize such a program, and the fourth joint in-depth training activity held in Vietnam for international peace keeping, with the aim to increase collaboration between Vietnam and Canada as well as other nations in this matter.

In this training course, learners have a chance to train themselves on basic knowledge about the UN and peace keeping activities, such as principles of UN peacekeeping operations, the organization of the peace keeping mission and its staff unit, legal basis and operation guidelines of the mission, command and control, combat advisory work, civilian protection, humanitarian assistance, public relations, disarmament and community reintegration, intelligence information collection and analysis, military – civil coordination.

