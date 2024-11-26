UN impressed by Vietnam's airport construction expertise

During the visit, the UN delegation are impressed with the field airport construction skills of Vietnam's Engineering Team

Vadim Potanin, Chief Representative of the Senior Officers of the Department of Peacekeeping Operational Support at the UN Headquarters in New York and Chief Uchenna Odenigbo of the Mission Support Division of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei visited and worked with Vietnam's Engineering Team No. 3 during their inspection tour of UNISFA units from November 24 to 28.

During the working session, Team Leader of Engineering Team No. 3 Lieutenant Colonel Pham Van Hao presented the unit's responsibilities and achievements, with a particular emphasis on road repair and upgrading initiatives, the construction of SmartCamp, and the humanitarian assistance efforts directed towards the local community.

Since its deployment, the Vietnamese Engineer Team No. 3 has diligently undertaken a wide range of tasks, particularly focusing on repairing and upgrading critical routes to secure supply lines and facilitate movement for the community.

Additionally, the team has successfully constructed a SmartCamp in alignment with the mission’s objectives. Their humanitarian support efforts for local residents have garnered significant praise from the mission.

Following the inspection, Vadim Potanin expressed admiration for the construction techniques demonstrated by the Vietnamese engineers, particularly their skills in organizing and planning the technical area of the field airport and SmartCamp. Beyond their contributions in providing food for the United Nations, the Vietnamese 'blue berets' excelled in boosting local production, enhancing the environment, and preventing disease outbreaks.

Mr. Potanin voiced his hope that the Vietnamese Engineer Team would continue to overcome challenges and excel in their assigned tasks, playing a vital role in stabilizing and fostering development within the local community.

By Mai An – Translated by Anh Quan