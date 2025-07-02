Vietnam, Italy hold 5th defense policy dialogue

An overview of the 5th Vietnam – Italy Defence Policy Dialogue (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien affirmed that Vietnam consistently pursues a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation, and development, and multilateralisation and diversification of external relations. The country is also steadfast in its “four no’s” defence policy - no joining military alliances, no siding with one country against another, no allowing another country to build its military bases or use Vietnamese territory to oppose the other, and no using or threatening to use force in international relations.

On the East Sea issue, Vietnam’s consistent stance is to persistently strive to solve all disputes and disagreements by peaceful means based on international law, especially the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982, and international and regional commitments such as the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC); and support the prompt conclusion of a substantive and effective Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).

Emphasising that the Vietnam Ministry of National Defence is ready to receive Italian military personnel to participate in the International Defence Officials Course at the National Defence Academy and to study the Vietnamese language at the Military Science Academy, Mr. Chien proposed both sides focus on exploring the possibility of signing cooperation documents; continue to promote the exchange of delegations at various levels, and enhance collaboration in training, defence industry, and United Nations peacekeeping.

Along with studying and expanding mechanisms and forms of exchange and consultation to enhance mutual understanding and trust, both sides should continue to closely coordinate with and support each other at multilateral forums, especially at the UN and within the framework of ASEAN and the European Union (EU), he stated.

The officer also expressed his hope that Italy will voice its support for the EU to soon lift the "yellow card" warning on Vietnamese seafood exports, and back the country’s efforts to promote defence cooperation with the EU under the Framework Participation Agreement (FPA) on Vietnam's participation in the EU's crisis management operations.

Matteo Cremnago emphasised that both Vietnam and Italy share a common vision regarding the global situation, are committed to high international missions, and focus on developing new technologies, with the desire to contribute to maintaining peace and stability in the region and the world.

He affirmed Italy’s interest and desire to promote defence cooperation with Vietnam, thereby laying the foundation for new and practical development steps in the bilateral relationship. He also noted that Italy has expertise and capacity in bomb and mine clearance and is ready to cooperate with Vietnam in this field.

At the dialogue, the two sides signed the dialogue minutes and a letter of intent to establish a working group on bilateral cooperation in the field of defence equipment.

Vietnamplus