Two individuals smuggling 34 heroin packages arrested at Vietnam-Laos border

On June 26, the Kon Tum Province's Border Guard Command reported that they had collaborated with other law enforcement agencies to successfully apprehend two individuals who were caught transporting 34 packages of heroin.

According to the report, on June 25 at around 8 p.m., near boundary stone No.792 along the patrol route, approximately 300 meters from the Vietnam-Laos border in Lec Hamlet, Po Y Commune, Ngoc Hoi District, Kon Tum Province, the Border Guard Station of Bo Y International Border Gate under the Border Guard Command of Kon Tum Province collaborated with the Special Task Force for Drug-related Crime Prevention and Control in Central Vietnam and the PC04 Division of Kon Tum Provincial Police to arrest two individuals. The individuals were identified as Vuong Van Duc, 40, and La Thi Tuyet, 48, both residing in Phu Lac Commune, Dai Tu District, Thai Nguyen Province. They were caught in the act of illegally transporting drugs from Laos to Vietnam.

The confiscated items consist of 34 heroin packages. Initial investigations have confirmed that the entirety of the seized items is heroin.

Currently, the Border Guard Command of Kon Tum Province and other relevant authorities are undertaking the necessary legal procedures for criminal prosecution.