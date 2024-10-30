Two cases of smuggling more than 1,000 diamonds detected

Tan Son Nhat International Airport Customs Branch, Ho Chi Minh City Customs Department collaborated with the Economic Police Department under the municipal Department of Public Security to detect and seize over 1,000 smuggled diamonds.

Smuggled diamonds

The Tan Son Nhat International Airport Customs Branch, Ho Chi Minh City Customs Department has collaborated with the Economic Police Department under the municipal Department of Public Security to detect and seize more than 1,000 smuggled diamonds with a total amount of dozens of billion dong.

In the afternoon of October 30, the Tan Son Nhat International Airport Customs Branch under the Ho Chi Minh City Customs Department said that the unit continued to arrest another smuggling case of more than 300 diamonds.

This is a part of the regular collaboration activities between The Tan Son Nhat International Airport Customs Branch and Economic Police Department under the municipal Department of Public Security to manage the risks, focus on important flights and prevent smuggled cargo cases.

Previously, at night of October 25, the Tan Son Nhat International Airport Customs Branch under the Ho Chi Minh City Customs Department and the Economic Police Department had collaborated with the Customs Control and Supervision Team under the Ho Chi Minh City Customs Department, Southern Anti-Smuggling Control Team (Team 3) under the Anti-Smuggling and Investigation Department, General Department of Customs and the Tan Binh District Police detected and arrest arrested another case of smuggling with a huge amount of diamonds.

The arrestee named D.A.K., an Indian national, who entered Ho Chi Minh City from Hong Kong (China). During the inspection of K.'s luggage, the authorities discovered 15 nylon packages containing 362 diamonds, sophisticatedly hidden at the bottom of two candy boxes, covered with real candy, and carefully packaged as ordinary candy boxes.

According to the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, in the morning of October 23, the Tan Son Nhat International Airport Customs Branch, Ho Chi Minh City Customs Department collaborated with the Economic Police Department to detect suspicious images in the luggage of P.S.H., holding Indian nationality, entering Vietnam from India. During the inspection, the authorities discovered that his luggage contained 716 diamonds.

Within last three days, the Tan Son Nhat International Airport Customs Branch, Ho Chi Minh City Customs Department collaborated with the Economic Police Department to detect, and arrest more than 1,000 smuggled diamonds worth dozens of billion dong.

Following the declaration of the arrestees, a number of diamonds will be distributed to the retail jewelry stores in Ho Chi Minh City.

The Tan Son Nhat International Airport Customs Branch, Ho Chi Minh City Customs Department has handed over the suspected people and evidence of the above-mentioned two cases to the Economic Police Department for the further investigation according to the regulations.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong