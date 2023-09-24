TVs in VN have television journalism app pre-installed from 2024 onwards

Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Thanh Lam said that smart TVs in Vietnam will have to have official television journalism applications pre-installed on the platform from 2024 onwards.

The Deputy Minister made the statement on the sidelines of the press conference about the results of the sixteenth Conference of ASEAN Ministers Responsible for Information and the seventh ASEAN+3 Information Ministers Conference.

At this conference, Vietnam brought specific initiatives and messages including education of people’s awareness, especially digital awareness for citizens.

Second, it is imperative to have methods to force cross-border media platforms to fully comply with national laws and national and regional codes of conduct related to sensitive issues such as cultural identity- a person's identity, or their self-conception and self-perception and is related to nationality, ethnicity, religion, social class, generation, locality or any kind of social group that has its own distinct culture.

Vietnam also proposed to protect citizens but as per Vietnam’s representative, citizen protection means making official information (state media) available on digital platforms for people to easily access in addition to the fight against fake news.

Therefore, under Vietnam’s proposal, all smart TV manufacturers in Vietnam or smart TV importers in Vietnam from 2024 onwards ought to have official television journalism applications pre-installed on the platform.

The TV remote will have to integrate an off button initially for the national digital television platform (VTV Go). This helps people easily access traditional press information on televisions followed by smartphones.

The proposal seems simple, but there is quite a lot of implementation work because it is not easy to convince manufacturers to accept this because it involves awareness issues, said Mr. Nguyen Thanh Lam.