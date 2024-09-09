National

Tuyen Quang Hydropower Plant opens entire bottom sluice gates to release water

SGGPO

Two major hydropower plants in the Northern region comprising Thac Ba and Tuyen Quang were ordered to open additional sluice gates on September 9 to discharge floodwaters.

XL1.jpg

As reported by the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control at noon on September 9, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the fourth dispatch requiring the Director of Tuyen Quang Hydropower Company to open two more bottom sluice gates of Tuyen Quang Hydropower Reservoir, raising the number of bottom sluice gates under the order to eight.

LN.jpg
Severe flooding in Luc Ngan District, Bac Giang Province

The emergency order is to reduce the risk of flooding and ensure safety for infrastructure works and downstream areas.

Tuyen Quang Hydropower Reservoir has a total of eight bottom sluice gates and four surface sluice gates.

This is the first time in history, the hydropower reservoir has opened all of its bottom sluice gates.

Previously, in the early morning of September 9, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development had issued two consecutive directives regarding the opening of sluice gates at the two hydropower plants amid the unpredictable flooding situation following typhoon Yagi in the Northern region.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

